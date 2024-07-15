Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman And 13 Others Arrested In Hyderabad For Cocaine Trafficking And Consumption; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh was arrested along with 13 others in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Hyderabad Police on Monday. Aman along with four others were allegedly involved in establishing a network for drug supply in Hyderabad. All of them had reportedly tested positive for cocaine in their urine samples.

Incidentally, Rakul Preet was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai, last year in an alleged drug trafficking and consumption case registered by the NCB in 2022 in which actors Rana Daggubati, Charmme Kaur, Navdeep, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh were questioned.

Telangana: Aman Preet Singh, a small-time actor, and four Nigerians were detained by the Cyberabad Commissionerate in a drug abuse case. The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau, led by IPS officer Sandeep Sandilya, busted a drug racket involving 2.6 kgs of cocaine brought to… pic.twitter.com/gY4Z8fBxqK — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2024

In a joint operation was conducted by NCB and Rajendra Nagar SOT of Cyberabad Police, Aman was arrested along with other accused identified as Aniketh Reddy, Prasad, Madhusudhan and Nikhil Daman. The police also arrested the drug peddlers Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef while two others Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna were absconding.

The younger sibling Aman is founder and CEO of a talent discovery platform 'Starring You' and with sister Rakul promoting the digital content with videos on Instagram handle of Starring You India. He had tried his luck acting in few films making appearances in Telugu films like Ninnepelladata (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020). He made his Bollywood debut in 2020 with the movie Ramrajya.

Earlier the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Department had seized 2.6 kgs of cocaine being brought to Hyderabad for sale which led the NCB and Cyberabad SOT on the trail of drug peddlers active in Hyderabad party scene and high society.

The probe into narcotics trafficking had identified 13 affluent consumers in Hyderabad actively fostering a drug ecosystem in Telangana. The police arrested 13 accused and seized 199 grams of cocaine, along with 2 passports, 2 motorcycles, and 10 cell phones.