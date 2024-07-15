 Who Is Aman Preet Singh? Know All About Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In Drugs Case By Hyderabad Police
Aman Preet Singh, along with four others, were arrested on July 15 by the Hyderabad Police in connection with drugs case.

On Monday, July 15, Aman Preet Singh, the brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with drugs case. Cyberabad police revealed that Aman and four other consumers tested positive for cocaine.

Aman will be produced before a court after a medical test. According to the reports, he was arrested for purchasing drugs from four Nigerian peddlers. The police seized 199 grams of cocaine.  

Who is Aman Preet Singh?

Just like Rakul Preet Singh, Aman is also an actor, who has worked predominantly in the Telugu film industry.

His family includes his mother, Kulwinder Singh, and his father, Rajender Singh. Producer, actor Jackky Bhagnani is his brother-in-law.

Aman made appearance in movies like Ninnepelladata (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020).

He also made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with Ramrajya. Shobita Rana, Govind Namdev, Sandeep Bhojak, Manoj Bakshi, and Mushtaq Khan, starred in the movie.

Aman is also the co-founder of a talent discovery platform, named Starring You, with Rakul.

Aman is also rumoured to be dating actress Seerat Kapoor. When asked about the same, neither denying or confirming her relationship, she told Hindustan Times, 'I am someone who unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve. I understand that people are curious and I don’t fault them for that. However, when I do find love, I won’t hide it. But for now, my focus remains on my family and work.”

The duo have also collaborated together on a music video, Aao Na, which was backed by Jackky Bhagnani's music label, Jjust Music.

Last year, Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving a high-end drug racket

