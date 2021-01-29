Rakesh Tikait alleges BJP members masqueraded as farmers, vandalised Delhi on Jan 26

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that BJP leaders and workers masqueraded as farmers and indulged in vandalism in the national capital on January 26 to malign their image.

"Two BJP MLAs came along with 400 people to malign the image of farmers on January 26. They tried to target Sikh people and show them as anti-national. We do not trust the UP government after this," said Tikait on Friday while addressing media.

He also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for cutting off the electricity and water supply at the border.