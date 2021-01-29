Farmers' Protest: Western Railway diverts Mumbai-Amritsar trains amid kisan agitation in Punjab

The Western Railway has announced route changes for several long-distance trains travelling between Mumbai and Punjab. This has been done keeping the ongoing farmers agitation in the northern state, and the latest circular pertains to special trains departing on January 28 and 29.

"Passengers kindly take note. Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains of Western Rly, have been affected," the WR handle tweeted on Friday morning.



According to the circular released, several trains have been diverted. This includes:

1). Train No. 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special departed on 28"January, 2021 will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

2). Train No. 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on 29' January, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.

3). Train No. 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on 29th January, 2021 will be diverted via Beas - Tarn Taran - Amritsar instead of Beas - Jandiala - Amritsar.

4). Train No. 02926 Amritsar — Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on 29" January, 2021 will be diverted via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas instead of Amritsar - Jandiala - Beas.