Rajya Sabha Unanimously Passes Women's Reservation Bill With 215 Votes In Its Favour

A day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha also did the same with all 215 Members of Parliament voting in its favour.

In contrast to the Lok Sabha, where two AIMIM MPs voted against the bill, there were no objections to it from the leaders in the Upper House.

The bill, officially named the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aims to allocate 33% of seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies once it becomes law.

However, the implementation of this legislation may be delayed and is unlikely to be enforced in time for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The reservation will only take effect after a delimitation exercise is completed.

Reservations for 15 years

The bill proposes that this reservation will be in effect for a duration of 15 years, and it includes a one-third quota for women within the seats reserved for SC/STs.

The reservation of "approximately one-third of the total number of seats filled through direct election" will be activated following the completion of a delimitation exercise and will be sustained for 15 years.

Reserved seats to be rotated after delimitations

The bill also stipulates that seats reserved for women will be rotated after each subsequent delimitation exercise.

Officials have clarified that, in accordance with the provisions of Article 368, this Constitutional amendment bill will require ratification by a minimum of 50% of the states. This consent is necessary as the bill affects their rights.

