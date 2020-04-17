Rajya Sabha MP Kirodilal Meena dons stethoscope; joins medical personnel fighting COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Dausa

A few days ago, the qualified MBBS doctor had offered his services to the chief minister’s office. He had given roses to the doctors, health workers and policemen at the hospital and offered his services.

“I am an MBBS doctor and this is not the time to stay home. I have come to offer my services in any way needed. I have helped to sanitize vehicles and several homes in rural areas,” Dr Meena had told FPJ at the time.

While had not been called upon immediately to provide aid, a video posted by him later on Twitter showed the MP sanitising houses in the area.