Rajya Sabha MP Kirodilal Meena dons stethoscope; joins medical personnel fighting COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Dausa

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodilal Meena was spotted on Friday providing medical support at a PHC in Rajasthan's Dausa.
The BJP leader is a qualified doctor who had in the past worked as a government doctor. In a video shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, Meena can be seen wearing a white labcoat, mask and hair cap as he checks a person with a stethoscope.
A few days ago, the qualified MBBS doctor had offered his services to the chief minister’s office. He had given roses to the doctors, health workers and policemen at the hospital and offered his services.
“I am an MBBS doctor and this is not the time to stay home. I have come to offer my services in any way needed. I have helped to sanitize vehicles and several homes in rural areas,” Dr Meena had told FPJ at the time.
While had not been called upon immediately to provide aid, a video posted by him later on Twitter showed the MP sanitising houses in the area.
Meena, a stalwart tribal leader, hails from the RSS stables and was a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government. He left BJP before 2008 assembly polls. His wife Golma Devi was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. Meena formed his party NPP and strived to form a third front in Rajasthan along with Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. He joined BJP again in 2018 after the intervention of the national leadership and has been made a Rajya Sabha MP.
Meanwhile in another case, Dr. Rajkumar Sharma, Member of the Legislative Assembly Nawalgarh Jhunjhunu Rajasthan, travelled through his constituency, urging people to respect lockdown and assured rations would be made available at every doorstep.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)