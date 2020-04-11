Reporting for duty: RS MP Dr Kirodilal Meena suits up, joins medical personnel to fight COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Dausa

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodilal Meena on Saturday reached the Dausa hospital to offer his help in this time of need during the ongoing COVID- 19 crisis.
The BJP MP is a qualified doctor and has worked as a government doctor before coming into politics. Dressed in a white apron and carrying a stethoscope Meena reached the government hospital at Dausa. He offered roses to the doctors, health workers and policemen at the hospital and offered his services.
“I am an MBBS doctor and this is not the time to stay home. I have come to offer my services in any way needed. I have helped to sanitize vehicles and several homes in rural areas,” said Dr Meena speaking to FPJ.
Responding to his offer CMO Dausa, Dr CL Meena said, “His solidarity is much appreciated but at present we have adequate staff to perform our duties. We will call him when needed.”
Later in the day, Dr Meena took to Twitter to post a video of himself sanitising houses in the area.
Dausa registered its first positive case on 3 April and at present 8 persons have tested positive. Door to door screening, contact tracing and sampling is being undertaken.
Meena, a stalwart tribal leader, hails from the RSS stables and was a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government. He left BJP before 2008 assembly polls. His wife Golma Devi was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. Meena formed his party NPP and strived to form a third front in Rajasthan along with Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. He joined BJP again in 2018 after the intervention of the national leadership and has been made a Rajya Sabha MP.
