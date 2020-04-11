Reporting for duty: RS MP Dr Kirodilal Meena suits up, joins medical personnel to fight COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Dausa

“I am an MBBS doctor and this is not the time to stay home. I have come to offer my services in any way needed. I have helped to sanitize vehicles and several homes in rural areas,” said Dr Meena speaking to FPJ.

Responding to his offer CMO Dausa, Dr CL Meena said, “His solidarity is much appreciated but at present we have adequate staff to perform our duties. We will call him when needed.”

Later in the day, Dr Meena took to Twitter to post a video of himself sanitising houses in the area.