Rajouri Encounter: Pic Shows Cave That Was Used By Terrorists As Hideout In Attack That Killed 5 Army Personnel

Rajouri: The security officials have found a small cave that was used by the terrorists as a hideout located in the forests of the Rajouri area in the recent Rajouri encounter in which five Army personnel laid down their lives after a fierce gunfight with the terrorists.

The officials were quoted saying by news agency ANI that such hideouts are relatively difficult to detect and breach. Two terrorists were gunned down in the operation "Solki" by the security forces including the Special Forces of the Indian Army.

Tributes to Five Army Personnel

The Army and police on Friday (November 24) morning paid floral tributes to five of its personnel who laid down their lives in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, said to have trained in Afghanistan were killed in the operation by the Indian Army.

Five soldiers, including two captains, were killed in the 36-hour-long gunbattle with the terrorists that broke out on Wednesday and Thursday (November 22, 23) in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal.

Wreath-laying ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the army at Army General Hospital Rajouri. The General Officer Commanding Romeo Force and other officers and police officials also laid wreaths and paid tributes to the martyred army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.