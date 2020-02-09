Rajnikanth to float political party by May-June, says close aide K Thiyagarajan

Amid speculations of Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth's officially wading into politics, his close aide Karate Thiyagarajan on Sunday said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year.

"Rajinikanth will launch his political party maximum by May or June," Thiyagarajan told ANI.

Lambasting political rivals BJP and DMK, Thiyagarajan said that Rajnikanth believes in "Hindu dharma but not Hindutva".

"DMK chief MK Stalin should do his homework to face Rajinikanth. He is talking much about Rajinikanth these days. He says Rajinikanth words become headlines easily," he said "(MK) Stalin is already defeated by AIAMDK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in by-polls. He is in a disappointment mode. That is why he speaks again and again against Rajinikanth and claims that 90 per cent of Hindus are DMK cadres," he said.