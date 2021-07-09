Rajnath Singh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts about the Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh who was born on 10 July, 1951, is an Indian politician serving as the Defence Minister of India. He is the former President of Bharatiya Janata Party. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee Government.

Here are some interesting facts about India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh:

1. Singh was born in Bhabhaura village of Chandauli district, in Uttar Pradesh.

2. He was born into a family of farmers.

3. He received his primary education from a local school of his village and went on to secure a master's degree in physics, acquiring first division results from the Gorakhpur University.

4. Rajnath Singh has been married to Savitri Singh since 5 June, 1971. Together, they have two sons and a daughter.