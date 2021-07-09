Rajnath Singh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts about the Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh who was born on 10 July, 1951, is an Indian politician serving as the Defence Minister of India. He is the former President of Bharatiya Janata Party. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee Government.
Here are some interesting facts about India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh:
1. Singh was born in Bhabhaura village of Chandauli district, in Uttar Pradesh.
2. He was born into a family of farmers.
3. He received his primary education from a local school of his village and went on to secure a master's degree in physics, acquiring first division results from the Gorakhpur University.
4. Rajnath Singh has been married to Savitri Singh since 5 June, 1971. Together, they have two sons and a daughter.
5. Singh is a devout Hindu and a religious man. He is known for his soft-spoken behaviour.
6. Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister in the First Modi Ministry.
7. He has also served as the President of the BJP twice, from 2005 to 2009 and from 2013 to 2014.
8. He is a veteran leader of the BJP who started his career as a RSS Swayamsevak.
9. He is an advocate of the party's Hindutva ideology.
10. He was also the minister of Road Transport and Highways and Agriculture under Prime Ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
11. During his tenure as Education Minister, he focused to revive mother tongue languages instead of foreign languages but also stated and appreciated knowledge of modern languages.
