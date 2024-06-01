Rajnandgaon Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to Know

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): With the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Lok Sabha Election in Chhattisgarh, all eyes are on June 4, when the results will be announced. Zooming in to one of the most important constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Rajnandgaon, we have ex-chief minister Bhupesh Baghel giving a tough fight to the BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

The Rajnandgaon constituency included eight assembly segments. Six are in Rajnandgaon, and two are in Kabirdham.

Out of the eight segments, Congress has power in five seats, with the BJP exercising power in three seats.

Ex-CM vs Sitting MP

Rajnandgaon is up for a fierce electoral battle between the two seasoned politicians. This constituency historically has been a BJP stronghold, with the ruling party gaining power in '99 and retaining it ever since in the region, baring 2007 only.

The BJP's Santosh Pandey has an upper hand in the constituency, as he won the seat in 2019 by a huge margin.

Congress' Bhupesh Baghel is a well-known politician in Chhattisgarh. His years of experience and groundwork done during his term as Chief Minister are expected to be a deciding factor.

What does the data say?

2019 Lok Sabha

The 2019 edition of the general election was an easy feat for the ruling party in the Rajnandgaon constituency. The saffron party, instead of footing its sitting MP, gave a chance to a new face—Santosh Pandey. Pandey did not disappoint the party, as he won the electoral race against INC's Bholaram Sahu with a margin of 1 lakh votes.

The BJP stalwart managed to back himself up with 6,60,956 votes; on the other hand, INC candidate Sahu managed to gain 5,49,410 votes in his favour.

2014 Lok Sabha

With the saffron party already ruling the constituency, it was deemed an easy win for the ruling party. Continuing the trend of dropping sitting MPs, the BJP replaced MP Madhusudan Yadav with a new candidate, Abhishek Singh.

Singh managed to win the Rajnandgaon seat with a margin of 2 lakh votes, beating Congress stalwart Kamleshwar Verma.

Voter data and analysis

According to the data, Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham are home to 17 lakh eligible electors, and out of the 17 lakh eligible, around 13 lakh people performed their due diligence by voting in the Lok Sabha Election. This makes for a voter turnout of 76%.

Rajnandgaon also boasts a near-equal sex ratio of 991 females for every 1000 males. The split in the electors in regards to gender is also a near equal split, with 8,43,122 male and 8,45,495 female electors.

What do opinion polls say?

Historically, Rajnandgaon has been a BJP stronghold, with the ruling party retaining power in the region for the past 15 years. With INC backing the ex-CM for the race in Rajnandgaon, it is expected to be a close battle.

According to the India TV CNX opinion polls, the saffron party is set to retain the seat.