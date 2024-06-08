Rajat Dalal In Trouble Again! Viral Video Shows Fitness Influencer In Verbal Spat With Man After His Thar Allegedly Brushes Past 2-Wheeler

X

A video has surfaced on social media showing fitness enthusiast and Instagram influencer Rajat Dalal in a verbal spat with people on a road after his jeep allegedly brushed past a vehicle.

It is also not clear whether the video is before Dalal's arrest by Ahmedabad police or after it. It was also not known whether the incident took place in Ahmedabad, Delhi or his hometown Faridabad.

Soon after the incident, it is believed that Dalal was stopped and asked to come out of his car by people present on the scene.

A man, taking charge of the matter, started recording the video, which showed Dalal, his car, the man who he brushed past, and other witnesses who claimed in unison that not only did Dalal hit the vehicle, but he was also driving the jeep at a dangerous speed.

However, as the video surfaced on social media, netizens started tagging police in their tweets, demanding they take strict action against the influencer.

"@police_haryana Please take cognizance, this person named Rajat Dalal has been creating unrest in Haryana for a long time, please take legal action and send such people to jail, these people are a threat to the society. @DGPHaryana Respected Sir, please take strict action, this man beats and scares the people these days," tweeted an X user.

"He is mentally unstable. As soon as possible arrest him and send him to asylum @GujaratPolice @Uppolice @police_haryana @DelhiPolice,” said another X user.

This is not the first time that Dalal has found himself embroiled in controversy. Just days ago, Dalal was arrested in Ahmedabad for abducting, assaulting, and torturing a student over a social media post against him.

According to reports, Dalal abducted and inhumanely mistreated a student by smearing cow dung on his face and forcing him to clean a toilet. Reports suggest that Dalal further urinated on the student's face and also physically assaulted him. The incident is believed to have happened after the student posted a viral video on his social media account in which he was seen with Dalal. What angered Dalal was the caption which read, "Every morning, seeing your face at the gym, ruins my day."

This is not all; Dalal, earlier in May, in a veiled threat to CarryMinati, made a video and asked the YouTuber to delete a part of a video which, according to Dalal, was an act to mock him.

CarryMinati apologised and deleted the part of the YouTube video in which he roasted fitness influencer Dalal.

In the deleted post, CarryMinati, soon after deleting Dalal’s part, commented on the matter, saying, "As it has been mentioned earlier innumerable times, we create roast videos for entertainment purposes without any personal agenda whatsoever. Anyways, in our latest video, in a skit part, Rajat bhai took offense. Sorry about this, and as requested by him, that skit part of the video has been trimmed."

Bodybuilder, Instagram fitness influencer, and power-lifter Dalal is known for his extreme fitness videos.