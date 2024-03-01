Rajasthan's Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot Vacates Official Residence; Targets BJP For False Propaganda

Rajasthan's ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot | X

Rajasthan's former chief minister Ashok Gehlot vacated the official chief minister residence on Friday, three months after the defeat in assembly elections. His new residence is right in front of the former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's bungalow.

After shifting to the new residence, Gehlot told media, "Though it is almost three months now Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has never asked him to vacate the bungalow till date but this is a routine process so with my entry, I have also got you entered here."

Gehlot targets BJP

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for false propaganda during the election, Gehlot said that the Congress government had given good governance but the way the prime minister, the home minister and the chief ministers of five states carried out false propaganda during the assembly elections was quite unfortunate.

"These people talk about the guarantee of the prime minister. During the elections, PM Modi promised to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel but nobody is talking about this now," said Gehlot.

'New generation coming in Congress'

When asked about Congress leaders leaving the party, Gehlot said, "Those who want to leave the party, should go quickly as those who are under pressure from ED, CBI will go but it is good that a new generation is coming up in the party."

Notably, current Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is living in the Officers Training Campus in Jaipur and will shift to the official residence within a month.