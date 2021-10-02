Rajasthan youth crosses border in anger, lands in jail after being arrested by Pakistani rangers in November 2020

Jaipur: Gemraram, a Class 12 student from a small village in Rajasthan, decided to cross the India-Pakistan border in a fit of anger. But he soon regretted his action as he was caught and handed over to the Pakistani rangers by a villager. The youth, who has been in jail for the last 11 months, has now reached out to his family.

Gemraram is from a small village Kumharon Ka Teeba in the Ramsar block of Barmer district of Rajasthan. The village is just 1.5 km away from the Indo-Pak border and has a population of 200-250 people.

Jugtaram, one of his 8 brothers said, "He was in love with a girl in the village and had gone to meet her on the night of November 4th last year but did not come back. We looked for him everywhere and lodged a report in the police." BSF officials approach the family after 10 days and informed them that Gemraram had crossed the border, said Jugtaram.

The youth recently sent a letter to his brother on Whatsapp saying that he is feeling sorry for what he did. The family heaved a sigh of relief after this letter as this is for the first time they receive any information about him. Gemraram has said that his sentence is about to end and he will be released soon.

Gemraram wrote, "I am sorry for what I did. I can understand the kind of embarrassment the family had to face because of me. I was in love with the girl and did not listen to any of you. I was angry on that day and cross the border. Nobody saw me and there was no current in the fencing. I slept on a farm in the night and in the morning somebody handed over me to the Pakistani rangers who arrested me."

The former MP of Barmer-Jaisalmer Manvendra Singh has tweeted that Gemraram is in the district jail of Karachi. He told that he will meet with the concerned officials on Monday for the release of Gemraram. The MP of Nagour Hanuman Beniwal has also written a letter to the central government, demanding for his release.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:43 PM IST