Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Voices of displeasure have started coming in after the first list of Lok Sabha candidates in Rajasthan. The sitting MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, has openly expressed his displeasure after being denied the ticket. Congress turncoat Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya is also facing some opposition on seats.

Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhajharia has been given the ticket in place of BJP's Rahul Kaswan. In turn, Kaswan has raised questions through social media posts expressing his displeasure over the denial of the ticket. This is being seen as a sign of rebellion.

Kaswan stated, "After all, what was my crime? Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Had I left any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha? I was at the forefront of the implementation of all the schemes of the Honorable Prime Minister."

Kaswan further wrote, "What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, everyone remained speechless. No one can answer this. Maybe my people can tell me something."

In Rajasthan, the BJP announced candidates for 15 seats on March 2 and five sitting MPs have been replaced including Kaswan. Along with Kanakmal Katara from Banswara, Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur, Devji Patel from Jalore-Sirohi and Arjun Meena from Udaipur have been denied tickets, but no one expressed displeasure. Apart from Kaswan, everyone posted on social media congratulating the new candidates.

Apart from this, Congress turncoat Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya is also facing opposition from local BJP leaders of Banswara as for years they were opposing Malviya who was a minister in Congress government.