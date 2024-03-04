 Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

The sitting MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, has openly expressed his displeasure after being denied the ticket.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

Voices of displeasure have started coming in after the first list of Lok Sabha candidates in Rajasthan. The sitting MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, has openly expressed his displeasure after being denied the ticket. Congress turncoat Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya is also facing some opposition on seats.

Paralympic medalist Devendra Jhajharia has been given the ticket in place of BJP's Rahul Kaswan. In turn, Kaswan has raised questions through social media posts expressing his displeasure over the denial of the ticket. This is being seen as a sign of rebellion.

Read Also
'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until...
article-image

Kaswan stated, "After all, what was my crime? Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Had I left any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha? I was at the forefront of the implementation of all the schemes of the Honorable Prime Minister."

Kaswan further wrote, "What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, everyone remained speechless. No one can answer this. Maybe my people can tell me something."

Read Also
Gujarat Congress Working President Ambrish Dere Resigns; Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha...
article-image

In Rajasthan, the BJP announced candidates for 15 seats on March 2 and five sitting MPs have been replaced including Kaswan. Along with Kanakmal Katara from Banswara, Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur, Devji Patel from Jalore-Sirohi and Arjun Meena from Udaipur have been denied tickets, but no one expressed displeasure. Apart from Kaswan, everyone posted on social media congratulating the new candidates.

Apart from this, Congress turncoat Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya is also facing opposition from local BJP leaders of Banswara as for years they were opposing Malviya who was a minister in Congress government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Witnesses Historic Milestone Of Core Loading At First Indigenous Fast Breeder...

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Witnesses Historic Milestone Of Core Loading At First Indigenous Fast Breeder...

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For...

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For...

Tamil Nadu: 'PM Modi Frequenting State Because Lok Sabha Polls Are Around Corner,' Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu: 'PM Modi Frequenting State Because Lok Sabha Polls Are Around Corner,' Says CM MK Stalin

Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok...

Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok...

Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh