Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje skips Minister Swearing-In Ceremony, But Her Allies Secure 7 In 22 Cabinet Seats

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje | PTI

Rajasthan's two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers on Saturday, but her close associates have a significant presence in the council of ministers. Sources close to Vasundhara Raje mentioned that, due to the demise of her daughter-in-law's father, she has gone to Uttar Pradesh to express her condolences.

7 in 22 ministers in cabinet are considered close to her

Although her absence on this important occasion became a talking point in political corridors, seven out of 22 ministers in the cabinet are considered close to her.

These include three cabinet ministers: Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Suresh Rawat, and Hemant Meena, one minister of state with independent charge Surendra Pal Singh TT, and two ministers of state Otram Dewasi and Manju Waghmar. However, some of her very close associates like Kalicharan Saraf, Shree Chandra Kriplani, Pratap Singh Singhvi, and Siddhi Kumari could not secure a seat in the ministry despite having significant experience.

Party sought a mix of experienced faces

Sources in the party mentioned that the party sought a mix of experienced faces, and as Raje is a two-time CM, some appointments were expected from her camp. However, the party aimed to avoid hardcore loyalists. Additionally, with 16 first-time ministers on the board and a first-time MLA as chief minister, there is an impression that the Vasundhara Raje era in Rajasthan BJP has almost ended. A senior leader remarked, 'Her next move will depend on the responsibility given to her by the party, and it is still not clear.'