Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje lashes at Pilot on alleged collusion with Gehlot 

Jaipur: BJP leader and former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje seems to be feeling the heat of allegations levelled by the dissident leader of Congress Sachin Pilot as she lashed out at Pilot over allegations of collusion with CM Ashok Gehlot.

In a public meeting in Suratgarh on Thursday, Vasundhara Raje said that many people have been deliberately telling the lie that we have colluded with our opponents. "How is collusion possible between different ideologies, with those from whom you heard unreasonable language every day? Can milk and lemon juice ever mix," asked Raje.

Raje targeting Pilot intentionally?

This is for the second time in the last few days that Raje has attacked Sachin Pilot. About a week ago, Vasundhara had claimed Pilot would never be able to become CM. Quoting 'Jako Rakhe Sainya' Raje said 'No one can harm the one protected by the god.'

Raje is among the front contenders for the CM face of the party and sources in the party said these allegations of being hand in gloves with CM Gehlot and corruption at this point may spoil her prospects so she has now started targeting Sachin Pilot in public meetings.