Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje holds a show of strength in Bikaner; BJP leadership remains aloof

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje addressees the crowd | FPJ

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje's visit to Bikaner on Sunday made headlines as it was a program not announced by the party. It was being called a private visit of Raje for Dev Darshan, but ultimately turned into a political show of strength by her loyalists.

Addressing the crowd of supporters in meetings at Nokha, Deshnok and Bikaner, Raje said that none of her work gets done easily and that she has to struggle, but with the visit of Karni Mata, no one could stop her now.

She also targeted the factionalism of Congress and said that the leaders of the ruling party are fighting with each other and are not concerned for the public.

"Ashok Gehlot was handed over power by the people of the state, but he betrayed the people. Now the time is coming, we all together will make a new Rajasthan," said Raje.

Notably, the factionalism in Rajasthan BJP is no less than that of the Congress, as many are competing to become the face of the saffron party in the next elections.

Factionalism was evident during this visit as well. BJP’s state leadership stayed away from Raje's visit. Mobilisation of the crowd that attended was organised by former ministers Yunus Khan, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Kalicharan Saraf and former state president Ashok Parnami, who are considered to be Raje loyalists.

Raje was accompanied by her son, Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, on the Bikaner tour, alongside Sri Ganganagar MP Nihalchand Meghwal and many other prominent leaders from across the state.

However, the sitting MP of Bikaner and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and city mayor Sushila Kanwar Rajpurohit kept their distance from the entire program.

Sources in the party said that although it was called a Dev Darshan Yatra, Raje has conveyed to the central and state leadership that she still has clout in the remote areas of the state and supporters are ready for her everywhere.