Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar | File Photo

Some miscreants cut the hair of a Sikh Granthi in Alwar, Rajasthan on Thursday night. The intention was to kill, but when the attackers came to know that the one they had surrounded was not a Hindu but a 'Sikh', the attackers spared him but cut the hair and put chilli powder in the eyes of the victim Sikh.

The incident took place in the Ramgarh area of Alwar and the victim has been identified as Gurbaksh Singh Milakpur village. He was a Granthi in a Gurudwara.

In his report to the police, Gurbaksh Singh said that some people surrounded him when he was on his way to the market on a motorcycle to get medicines. Some unknown people stopped him on the way. As soon as the bike was stopped, the attackers started beating him up and putting chilli powder in his eyes, They were talking about cutting off his neck.

Gurbaksh Singh, told the media they were talking about cutting my neck and when I said, why are you killing me? I am the priest of the gurudwara, then they called some Jumma and told him that he was the priest of the gurudwara and on the orders of Jumma the attackers cut my hair. The attackers then fled threatening him. According to the victim, the number of attackers was 5.

"The police have registered a case on the statement of the victim and teams have been sent to search the accused. The force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order," said Tejswani Gautam, the SP of Alwar.