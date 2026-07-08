Rajasthan UCC Questionnaire Focuses On Live-In Relationships, Divorce & Property Rights

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: The questionnaire for the proposed Uniform Civil Code bill in Rajasthan focuses more on issues related to live-in relationships. Public opinion is also being sought on issues such as equal grounds for divorce, property rights, and inheritance by will. Meanwhile, the Congress party has objected to public hearings being conducted without releasing the draft of the bill.

The 19-point questionnaire put on the portal created to solicit public opinion suggests that the proposed UCC bill seeks to establish uniform legal provisions for divorce and property rights across all religions. People have also been asked for their views on mandatory registration of live-in couples and provisions such as divorce upon the end of a live-in relationship.

The questionnaire also sought opinions on issues like mandatory provision for registration of divorce, gender discrimination in different religions, regulations for maintenance in the event of divorce, etc.

The committee to draft the UCC bill in Rajasthan is headed by the retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, and the members of the committee are holding public hearings at all divisional headquarters where the elected representatives, social organizations, political parties, legal experts, academicians, and members of the public have been invited to submit their suggestions on the proposed legislation of UCC. The committee is seeking public opinion online as well.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has objected to the public hearings without releasing the draft of the bill. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the BJP government is conspiring to distract people’s attention from real public issues by spreading religious frenzy over UCC.

“It wants to tear apart peaceful states like Rajasthan,” he alleged and demanded that the government first release the draft bill.

Prominent questions

— Do you agree that a Uniform Civil Code can be implemented without violating the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution?

— Do you support the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code?

— Should the Uniform Civil Code cover matters such as marriage, divorce, willful inheritance, succession, and live-in relationships?

— Many provisions of religion-based family laws treat the rights of men and women differently. Do you agree that such discriminatory practices should be eliminated?

— Should divorce registration be mandatory?

— Should there be uniform grounds for divorce that apply equally to all communities?

— Should there be uniform rules and regulations for maintenance in the event of divorce?

— Will the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code reduce family disputes and make legal processes more effective and simpler?

— Should the Uniform Civil Code ensure equal property rights for men and women in all communities?

— Should the Uniform Civil Code provide for mandatory registration of men and women living in consensual live-in relationships?

— Will the registration of women and men having live-in relationships under the Uniform Civil Code ensure their protection?

— Should rights similar to those arising from divorce be created upon the end of a live-in relationship?

— Should provisions for the maintenance of women living in live-in relationships and their children be included in the Uniform Civil Code?

— Should inheritance provisions be included for live-in partners?

— Does the practice of polygamy undermine women's rights?

— Will a Uniform Civil Code eliminate conservative social evils prevalent in society?

— Should there be uniform provisions for disposing of self-acquired property through a will?

— Should there be uniform provisions for disposing of property through inheritance?