'Very Scary': Tourists Watch Helplessly As Parked Car Rolls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Gurez Valley

What began as a brief stop to admire the breathtaking landscape of Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Valley quickly turned into a frightening experience when a parked car unexpectedly rolled down a steep mountain road and plunged into a gorge.

The dramatic incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the importance of safe parking practices in hilly regions.

Car rolls back moments after tourists step out

According to the viral clip, a group of tourists had parked their white car on an inclined stretch of road to take photographs against the picturesque backdrop of Gurez Valley.

Within moments of everyone stepping out, the vehicle started moving backwards on its own. As the car gathered speed, the tourists noticed the danger and rushed after it in a desperate attempt to stop it.

Despite their efforts, the vehicle continued rolling downhill before eventually crashing through the roadside and disappearing into the gorge below. Fortunately, no one was inside the car when it fell, preventing what could have been a far more tragic outcome.

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Video sparks safety debate online

The footage was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who used the incident to remind motorists about the importance of taking basic precautions while parking in mountainous areas.

His caption read, “A small stone behind your tyres can literally save your car. And please, use some common sense. If a spot looks risky, don’t park there just for a photo.”

He further noted that the incident took place in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, where the tourists had briefly stopped to click pictures before the car rolled away.

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Social media users point to possible parking error

The incident triggered widespread discussion online, with many users speculating that the vehicle may not have been properly secured before the occupants exited.

One commenter suggested that the handbrake may not have been engaged, while others highlighted the importance of leaving a manual vehicle in gear when parked on a slope. Several users also recommended placing wheel chocks or even large stones behind the tyres as an added safety measure on steep inclines.

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Many viewers described the video as unsettling.

“Looks very scary,” one user commented.

Another criticised the lack of awareness among some travellers, saying that people driving in mountainous regions should first understand basic hill-driving and parking techniques before setting out.