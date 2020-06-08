Rajasthan: Two arrested under Official Secrets Act for spying

Two arrested under Official Secrets (OS) Act for spying. They were providing information on Army establishments, movement of troops and armoury to Pakistan.
Bank records show that they had taken money for the information. They used social media to send the information to Pakistani agents. Action on basis of information inputs provided by MI Lucknow.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)