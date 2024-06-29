Rajasthan: Tribal MP Rajkumar Roat And Supporters Protest Education Minister's 'DNA Test' Remark, March With Blood Samples In Jaipur; VIDEO | X

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the uproar over Education Minister Madan Dilawar's statement regarding DNA test of tribals is still on. Annoyed with the statement Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat and his supporters from tribal community took on streets in Jaipur on Saturday and handed over their blood samples to police to conduct DNA test as suggested by the minister.

Recently elected as an MP Rajkumar Roat took on streets along with hundreds of his tribal supporters to gherao the education minister Madan Dilwar's residence and to handover blood samples to the minister. However, the protesters couldn't reach the minister's residence as the police stopped them and took the blood samples.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: MP Rajkumar Roat and other party leaders and workers hold a protest against State Education Minister Madan Dilawar in Jaipur over his 'DNA test' remark. pic.twitter.com/pFvHacm3i7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2024

Talking to the media, Roat said that now tribals are no longer the ones on which anyone will make any kind of statement, and they will tolerate it.

“The Education Minister is holding a responsible post, and his statement suggesting DNA test of tribals is an insult to the community. Such an education minister should be removed from the responsible post immediately," said Roat adding that he will raise the issue in the parliament as well.

VIDEO | #Rajasthan: MP Rajkumar Roat

(@roat_mla) holds a protest against state education minister Madan Dilawar in Jaipur over the minister's 'DNA test of tribals' remark.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/HvC8LIGqfH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2024

The issue becomes politically significant as the ruling BJP is facing trouble in the tribal belt of the state as it has lost not only the lost the Lok Sabha seat of Banswara but an assembly by-election as well and now one more by-election is slated for the tribal dominated seat of Chourasi which was being represented by Rajkumar Roat himself.

Notably, the education minister Madan Dilawar had suggested a DNA test to verify whether Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat is Hindu or not.

Dilwar had said" If BAP leader does not consider himself Hindu then his DNA will be tested. We can ask his ancestors. Some people here write the genealogy, they will tell.“ Dilawar's statement came in response to the Roat's statement in which he refused to be identified as Hindu as he belongs to the tribal community.