Rajasthan: State Approves 33% Reservation For Women In Police Subordinate Services

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | File

Women in Rajasthan will get 33 percent reservation in Rajasthan police subordinate services. The decision to amend the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services rules regarding the quote was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur on Wednesday.

While briefing about the cabinet decision, the Law minister Jogaram Patel said, " The decision will empower the women by increasing empowerment opportunities for them and their participation in police service."

Read Also Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops

The reservation will be given on all the categories including SC/ST and OBC.

Read Also Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Bandra Fair From Sept 8-16; Check Details Inside

He said that the BJP had made a promise regarding this in its election manifesto and today by implementing this decision the government has fulfilled one more promise made at the time of elections.

Notably, before this the Rajasthan government had increased the quote for women up to 50 percent in grade third teachers' recruitment. Now women have increased reservation in two major government services in the state.