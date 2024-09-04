Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth ₹17.5 Lakhs From Multiple Shops

Bengaluru Police Arrested 4 Women For Stealing 38 Silk Sarees Worth Rs 17.5 Lakhs | Representational Image

Bengaluru: The JP Nagar Police arrested four women in Bengaluru on September 9, after they pretended to be customers at a garment shop and attempted to steal costly silk sarees. Police stated that they were able to recover 38 expensive sarees valued at Rs 17.5 lakh from the suspects.



Janaki, Ponnuru Malli, Medha Rajini, and Venkateswaramma have been recognised as the individuals under investigation. The police caught a group of female thieves who stole expensive sarees from different stores.

The defendant went to Silk House in the jurisdiction of JP Nagar police station, requesting the employees to display some high-quality sarees. They distracted the staff by pretending to choose stocks and concealed numerous new sarees beneath their clothing.



Upon exiting the store, the employees took notice of them and halted their movement.

#WATCH | Bengaluru Police Commissioner B.Dayananda says "The staff of JP Nagar PS have arrested 4 women and recovered 38 silk sarees worth about Rs 17.5 lakhs. These 4 ladies along with the two others had gone to a silk shop in JP Nagar limits and tried to divert the attention of… pic.twitter.com/lMuBqdHI0L — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

Upon examination, it was discovered that they had successfully taken 10 sarees from the store. They were promptly accused.



Dayananda, the City Police Commissioner, stated that upon receiving a tip-off, a police team arrived at the location and apprehended the suspect. The police have also seized 38 costly sarees valued at Rs 17.5 lakh from their possession.

It came to light during questioning that the gang was engaged in stealing sarees from local shops by distracting the staff. Investigations have uncovered that a woman used to sell these stolen sarees at a discounted price with the help of her friend.



Authorities stated that the suspect originates from Andhra Pradesh and had travelled to the city with the intention of committing theft.