 Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Public prosecutor Virendra Singh said the court has found six accused Syed Nafees Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Salim Chishti, Sohail Ghani, Zameer and Naseem alias Tarzan guilty in the obscene photograph blackmail case of 1992. All have been sentenced life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each | Representative Photo

Jaipur: The special POCSO court of Ajmer, Rajasthan has sentenced life imprisonment with a fine of Rs five lakh each to 6 culprits of one of country's biggest sex scandals that took place 32 years ago in Ajmer.

Public prosecutor Virendra Singh said the court has found six accused Syed Nafees Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Salim Chishti, Sohail Ghani, Zameer and Naseem alias Tarzan guilty in the obscene photograph blackmail case of 1992. All have been sentenced life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

All the Six accused were present in the court at the time of sentencing. One of the accused, Iqbal Bhati, was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in ambulance. The charge sheet against these six accused was presented on June 23, 2001 while the hearing was completed in July this year.

Out of these 6 accused, Salim Chishti has already served 8 years, Naseem alias Tarzan 3 and a half years, Nafees Chishti 8 and a half years, Sohail Ghani 1 and a half years, Iqbal Bhati 3 and a half years of imprisonment while Zameer Hussain was on anticipatory bail.

In the year 1992, some obscene photos of school and college were leaked from a photograph developer lab in Ajmer. These photographs were circulated across the city. The police registered the case and exposed that around 100 girls were blackmailed and raped in this sex scandal.

There were 18 accused in the case. The High Court acquitted 4 of them. One had committed suicide 30 years ago, while one is absconding. Six have already got punished, while verdict on six came on Tuesday.

