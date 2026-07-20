Rajasthan Shocker: Dholpur Teen Killed, Body Found Wrapped In Plastic Sacks; Villagers Demand Justice

Jaipur, Jul 20: A 16-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Monday, adding that his body, covered with plastic sacks, was found in a forested area near Bari.
Villagers protest over killing
The angry villagers blocked the Bari-Baseri state highway on Sunday night and continued their agitation on Monday by placing the body on a tractor, demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim's family.
Search leads to body recovery
The boy had gone to graze cattle at around 2 pm on Sunday, but did not return home by evening. His family and villagers launched a search and found his body in the forest at around 9 pm.
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Police investigate case
Police said the victim had suffered severe head injuries after being repeatedly attacked with stones. Additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
District administration and police officials held dialogues with the family members to convince them to end the protest, the police said.
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