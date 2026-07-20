'Courts Are Not A Place For Politics': Supreme Court Tells Parties In Ram Temple Donation Row

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to seek instructions on reconstituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities linked to donations made for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

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A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that it would prefer the investigation to be led by a senior IPS officer with experience in handling financial crime investigations to ensure a fair and effective probe.

Describing the matter as a straightforward criminal investigation, the Bench remarked, "It's a simple case of commission of crime; we are just to ensure proper investigation."

At the same time, the apex court cautioned all parties against politicising the issue, observing that judicial proceedings should not be used as a platform for political debates.

"The courts are not a place for politics," the Bench said, urging restraint while the matter remains under judicial consideration.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a Special Investigation Team had already been constituted to examine the allegations and that the state police was presently investigating the alleged theft and financial irregularities relating to Ram temple donations.

Taking note of the submissions, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to obtain fresh instructions regarding the composition of the SIT and indicate whether it could be reconstituted under the supervision of a senior IPS officer, as suggested by the court.

The apex court posted the matter for further hearing on July 27. By then, the Uttar Pradesh government has been directed to apprise the court of the status of the investigation and the steps taken regarding the reconstitution of the SIT.