Anuradha Paudwal Reacts To Controversy Over Comments On Ram Mandir Donation Scam & 'Vishwaguru': 'Have Deep Respect For My Nation'

National Award-winning singer Anuradha Paudwal reacted to the controversy surrounding her recent comments on the Ram Mandir donation scam allegations and India's "Vishwaguru" narrative. The veteran singer shared a statement on Instagram, saying that her words had been taken out of context and sensationalised.

In her note, Anuradha reaffirmed her respect for the country and its leadership while stressing that every citizen has the right to express opinions respectfully.

On Wednesday, she posted, "Namaskar to all my family friends and fans. I appreciate the love and respect you have given me for my work. I also love and respect my nation and its leadership. Every citizen including me understands that we have to be educated to grow and lead in this world. I will always stand by that. We are all allowed to express our views respectfully in this country."

She further wrote, "But I thoroughly resent when a conversation is taken out of context and sensationalised giving out a wrong tone. I do not endorse those videos and request people not to encourage such creators. Please note this is not a clarification but no one is allowed to use a conversation out of context for their convenience."

The clarification follows her recent appearance on journalist Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, where she questioned whether India could achieve the goal of becoming a "Vishwaguru" without addressing challenges in education and governance.

राम मंदिर में चोरी पर बोली Anuradha Paudwal कि ऐसे विश्वगुरु बनेगा भारत ? या तो विश्वगुरु विश्वगुरु करना बंद करें या ये सब Nonsense बंद करें। pic.twitter.com/u1XHWUr3Yo — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) July 12, 2026

Reflecting on her changing views, Anuradha had said, "A few years ago, I also believed that India would become a Vishwaguru. But now I see more and more things happening that seem to contradict that vision."

During the conversation, she also referred to reports of an alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, saying that if such incidents occur even at places of deep faith, they raise important concerns. She argued that if India aspires to become a global leader, it must first uphold the values and principles associated with that vision.

हम कैसे कह सकते हैं की हम विश्वगुरु बन गए, क्या विश्वगुरु होने पर राम मंदिर में चोरी हो जाती है या हज़ारों स्कूल बंद हो जाते हैं -



- अनुराधा पौडवाल जी pic.twitter.com/ueqFf1lAoR — West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalUPW) July 14, 2026

The singer also expressed concern over the state of education, claiming that a large number of schools across the country have been shut down. According to her, strengthening education is essential for India's long-term progress.

While some social media users supported her views on education and accountability, others criticised her comments.