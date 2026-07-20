DMK MLA G R Markendiyan Arrested For Making Defamatory, Threatening Remarks Against CM Vijay

G R Markendiyan | X

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA G R Markendiyan was on Monday arrested over his alleged defamatory and threatening remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Police registered an FIR against Markendiyan under Sections 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace), and 353(2) (statements or false information promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will among groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to India Today.

DMK condemns the arrest

DMK MP Kanimozhi strongly condemned the arrest, alleging that the ruling TVK government was misusing the police to target opposition leaders.

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"The act of the TVK government, which has arrested Mr. @mlavilathikulam, the MLA of Vilathikulam, in a barbaric manner, is strongly condemnable. Unable to face criticisms, the TVK government, which continues to sic the police on DMK members to suppress them, will be taught a fitting lesson through democratic means. Markendiyan must be released immediately."

The action comes after a complaint alleged that he made defamatory and threatening remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a recent public meeting.

After the arrest, DMK supporters staged a protest and raised slogans condemning the arrest.

The three-time MLA was taken into custody by police from his residence in Thoothukudi district and was later formally arrested, according to India Today. The lawmaker is being questioned at the Tuticorin SP office.

Complaint over public speech

The row stems from a complaint filed by a functionary of the TVK, who alleged that the MLA made derogatory and threatening remarks against the Chief Minister while addressing a public gathering in Kovilpatti on July 18.

During a public meeting, Markendiyan responded to the Chief Minister's remarks about his "search for father", which were widely seen as a veiled dig at former CM and DMK chief M K Stalin after the poll defeat from the Kolathur seat.

"In the Assembly, the Chief Minister says he is searching for the father. Shameless Chief Minister. We will take care of you in the Assembly. He says he will lock the doors of the Assembly. If he locks them, his bones will be crushed. Let him lock the Assembly and see," Markendiyan allegedly said during his speech.

Earlier arrest of DMK MLA

Earlier this month, Tiruchendur DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan was also arrested in connection with remarks against CM Vijay. He was later released on bail the same day.