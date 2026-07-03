DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks Against CM Vijay; Stalin Slams TVK Chief - VIDEO

ANI

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Friday after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in connection with a case over his objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The former minister's arrest triggered protests by party workers in Thoothukudi district, who accused the government of targeting the opposition.

Case linked to June 20 speech

The case is related to a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20 during celebrations marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, according to police.

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While rejecting the plea for anticipatory bail, the court observed that Tamil Nadu has been governed by leaders from the film industry since 1967 and questioned the nature of the speech allegedly delivered by Radhakrishnan during the public meeting. "Being MLA, what kind of speech you've spoken. Whoever it maybe, you have to respect the CM," the court said as reported by Live Law.

Remarks under scrutiny

Radhakrishnan mocked Vijay's appearance and his transition from the film industry to politics, according to India Today.

Arrest during inspection

The MLA had visited Athoor Town Panchayat, which falls under the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, to inspect ongoing development works. During the visit, he inspected the Town Panchayat office as well as a newly constructed office building. As he stepped out after completing the inspection, police intercepted him, escorted him from his vehicle, and took him into custody. He was later shifted to the office of the Superintendent of Police for questioning in connection with the case.

Stalin criticises arrest

DMK chief and former CM M.K. Stalin reacted to the development. Taking to X, he wrote, "What was the urgency in arresting someone who was engaged in public service and conducting constituency inspections? The Chief Minister is running a police state in the style of a cinematic action sequence."

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Stalin defends party MLA

Defending his party MLA, the former CM said, "If people are to be arrested for defamation, then how many of today's ministers would have to be arrested for the statements they themselves make?"

Targets Chief Minister

Further hitting out at Vijay, he wrote, "Instead of delivering any benefits to the people who voted for him, the Chief Minister is clinging to power through political manoeuvring and believes he can simply buy time by arresting opposition leaders who criticise the government."