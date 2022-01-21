Rajasthan: With only 22 months left for next elections, Sachin Pilot demands early political appointments of party workers in government

The former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has once again raised the voice of party workers and demanded political appointments for them without any delay. ‘Now only 22 months left for next elections and the hardworking party workers should get their due. It should not be delayed,’ said Sachin talking to the media.



Sachin said that the cabinet rejig is over and the matter of political appointments has already been discussed with the party high command. He admits that it is not possible to give posts to everyone but those who worked hard for the party should get a chance to work in the government. He hoped that this will be done as early as possible.



‘The delay in appointments and Sachin Pilot’s statements suggests that there is still something that needs to be resolved between two leaders.’ said a party leader on anonymity.



Notably, apart from cabinet rejig the matter of political appointments is one such issue that has been raised by the dissident faction of the party time and again and not only the dissidents but all party workers are eagerly waiting for these appointments as almost all major boards, commissions and corporations are waiting for their heads and members.



Even the bodies like Commission for Women, Minorities Commission, Farmers Commission etc. have had no heads and members for the last three years. These posts are to be filled by party workers but could not due to the internal conflicts of the party that is going on right from the day party assumes power in the state.

