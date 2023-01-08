Rajasthan: Reserved category students to get free coaching for CA, CS

Image for representational purpose | PTI

Jaipur: The students of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and other reserved classes will now get free coaching facilities for the entrance to courses like Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor in Rajasthan.

Courses included in Mukhymantri Anuprati Coaching Yojna

These courses have been included in the already-running Mukhymantri Anuprati Coaching Yojna of the state government. This scheme provides free coaching to 10000 reserved class students in reputed coaching institutes of the state for entrance to medical and engineering courses and for competitive exams of UPSC and various other government recruitments.

Govt increases strength for the scheme

Now the government has not only increased the number of seats in the scheme from 10000 to 15000 but also included the financial sectors courses like CA, CS and CMFC so that students of reserved classes also get a chance to work in this field. Every year 450 students of reserved categories will get free coaching for these courses under the scheme,’ said a senior official of the government.