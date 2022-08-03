Rajasthan reports nearly 600 new Covid cases with five deaths in two days

Photo: Representative Image

The Covid-19 is once again gripping Rajasthan. With nearly 600 new cases reported in the last 48 hours, the state has logged at least five deaths in the last two days.

In Rajasthan, the total active Covid cases have crossed the 2,000 mark. Looking at the situation, the government has ordered to increase in sampling and testing.

A substantial increase in new Covid cases has been reported in the last few days in Rajasthan and the state is reporting around 300 cases on a daily basis. With over 5,000 cases, 14 deaths have been reported in the state since mid-July. The cases are also on the rise since the beginning of August.

Looking at the situation, Health Minister Parsadi Lal called a meeting of doctors and officials on Wednesday. According to the officials, monsoon-related diseases are causing a rise in the number of Covid cases. The people are catching a cold and cough which are very common symptoms of coronavirus.

Following this, the health minister said, "directions have been given to increase the sampling. One thousand samples will be collected every day in the districts where the positivity rate is high."

The capital city of Jaipur has become the epicentre of new Covid cases. Out of 2,088 active cases reported overall, 648 have been reported in Jaipur. Pali, Jhunjhunu and Bundi are the only districts where there are zero Covid positive cases.

Read Also Navi Mumbai sees 44 new cases of COVID-19 on August 2