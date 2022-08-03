Navi Mumbai sees 44 new cases of COVID-19 on August 2 | Money SHARMA / AFP

A total of 44 new cases of COVID-19 was reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 2. At present, the number of active cases stands at 281.

At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. However, June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July and now each day more patients are getting discharged than new cases of COVID-19 are reported.

At present, 219 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC. On August 2, a total of 53 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On August 2, the civic body conducted 2336 RT PCR tests and 2778 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,44,853 RT PCR and 22,67,329 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.