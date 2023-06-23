Rajasthan: Rahul's Return Reassures Relief For Gehlot-Pilot Tussle

Jaipur: With the return of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from abroad, Congressmen in Rajasthan are hoping that the much-awaited formula of consensus between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his political opponent Sachin Pilot would be revealed in the coming days.

The Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal reportedly met with Sachin Pilot in Delhi on Thursday morning and then with CM Gehlot in Jaipur late in the night. Venugopal reportedly came to Jaipur to attend a wedding but party sources claim he came to meet Gehlot.

'Sab achha hai'

"Sab Achha Hai (all is well), Don’t worry," said Venugopal to the media at the airport when asked about the party’s conflict. Venugopal's meetings are being observed as the follow-up activity of meeting of both leaders with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on May 29 when Venugopal claimed that both the leaders have agreed to fight the election unitedly but did not reveal the formula of consensus. Rahul Gandhi, who was present in the meeting, had left for his tour abroad on the same night and the matter was put on hold.

Congress expecting good news from Rahul Gandhi

Now that he has returned, the Congressmen, especially the Sachin Pilot faction, are hoping for good news from the party's high command. "Whatever has to happen will happen by June 30 and we hope that party will take the right decision," said a leader close to Sachin Pillot. After this meeting, Sachin Pilot and leaders of his faction maintained complete silence on what happened in the meeting and at the same time did not push on the statewide agitation announced by him on the demands of investigation of alleged corruption during the tenure of former CM Vasundhara Raje, dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and compensation to the youth affected by the question paper leaks. His delay in the said agitation is being taken as his wait for the party decision.

Other pending issues

With election in the state just five months away, the grand old party is still taking time to resolve the conflict that has been pending for the last four and half years.

The decision of the party is pending on not only this conflict but on organizational appointments also. There are no district presidents in 32 organizational districts of the party. Besides this, the list of appointments of 85 state secretaries was recently stayed by the party high command as it was issued by the state unit. These delays in decision making are hampering the poll preparations of the party.

