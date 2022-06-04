Rahul Gandhi returns to India ahead of ED questioning in National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: File Image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from abroad yesterday (June 3) night, Congress sources told news agency ANI. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to the Wayanad MP in the National Herald case and asked him to join the investigation on June 13.

Earlier, the central investigating agency had summoned the leader and his mother and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to join the probe on June 8.

ED's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders then under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi who was to appear before ED, tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala informed that Sonia Gandhi has developed some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Surjewala told ANI.

