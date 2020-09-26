Rajasthan: Protesters indulge in arson and loot, STF called in to control situation in Dungarpur

Peace committees have been formed by the administration to speak to the protesters but there has been no progress in getting them to discontinue the protests. A meeting to review the situation was held at Udaipur where tribal affairs minister Arjun Bamania was present. Local Congress and BTP MLAs were also present.

Shopkeepers and hotel owners protested at the police station and demanded that they be provided security after their business establishments were broken into and looted. The STF has been deployed in the area to ensure peace and protection.

The protests are for demanding 1167 unreserved posts to be reserved for the tribals of the area. These posts are apart and above the posts reserved from them. They are demanding that there should be no posts for the local residents of the general category. The matter is in court as both sides have filed cases.