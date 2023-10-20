Rajasthan: Priyanka Gandhi Sets 'Pro-Poor Vs Capitalist Government' Narrative In Her Speech In Dausa

Jaipur: In the election battle of Rajasthan, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra set the narrative of the government of the poor versus the government of industrialists.

Addressing a public meeting in Dausa on Friday she said that our governments think about the poor and the common man and bring schemes to make their lives easier, whereas the BJP governments think only about their industrialist friends.

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP

‘The Congress government in Rajasthan has tried to make your life easy. The leaders who truly want to take their state and country forward, do not look to themselves only, they look for what is good for people…BJP leaders work for themselves and their industrialist friends only,’ said Priyanka adding that BJP’s policy is to take money from poor and give it to the industrialist.

In her speech of about half an hour, Priyanka tried to connect with the voters emotionally by talking about the struggles in their lives and by listing the people-centric schemes of the Rajasthan government, She attacked the BJP struggles in poor peoples’ lives easier.

The Congress leader said ‘there are so many difficulties in a common man’s life because of the policies of the Central Government, but the Gehlot government is trying to get you out of these difficulties. The state government has to set up inflation relief camps because the central government is not able to control inflation.’

Priyanka talked about unemployment and said that despite so much unemployment, the central government is bringing schemes like Agni Veer to shatter the dreams of the youth.

By differentiating the policies of Congress and BjP, she urged the people to decide what kind of politics they want in the country ‘They are constructing the building buildings worth ₹27,000 crore, buying expensive aeroplanes for themselves, but denying funds for loan waiver of farmers and restoration of old pension scheme,’ said Priyanka adding that public welfare will be achieved through politics of service. It can not be done through ego politics.

Taking a dig at PM Modi who is asking for votes on his name and performance in the state, the Congress leader said ‘if the Prime Minister is seeking votes here in his name, then he should tell whether he will come here to work as CM.’

The public meeting was in Dausa which is the home town of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and looking at this the Congress general secretary gave the message of unity in the party by mentioning Sachin Pilot as a leader who works hard for people while looking towards the future and Gehlot as a leader of great experience. ‘Here the entire party is sitting united on the stage while every leader in BJP is looking after his selfishness. Everyone wants to become CM,’ attacked Priyanka.

CM Ashok Gehlot assured the public to run a government of guarantees. He said ‘We have delivered what we had promised and now we’ll run the government based on grantees.’

His former deputy Sachin Pilot talked about the unity in the party and said that talks of harmony have started in the party and will continue further. ‘As Rahul Gandhi has said we have to open the shops of love in the market of hatred.’