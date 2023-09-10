Rajasthan: Priyanka Gandhi Enters Poll-Bound State, Accuses PM Modi Of Making Deals For Industrialists

Priyanka Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress members. | FPJ

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi entered into the poll-bound Rajasthan and held her first-ever independent public meeting in Rajasthan on Sunday. She inaugurated the Indira Rasoi Yojana Gramin (rural), a flagship scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government to provide meals of just Rs eight to the needy person.

The public meeting was organised in the Niwai assembly constituency of Tonk district where Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making deals abroad for his industrialist friends. "He goes abroad and makes deals for his industrialist friends. BJP's policies are only aimed at promoting the rich. They have nothing for the poor and middle class," alleged Priyanka.

In her half an hour long speech, Priyanka attacked BJP in the Centre for its alleged pro-rich policies, and inflation and praised the Congress government of Rajasthan for its public-centric schemes.

Priyanka questioned the Central government on inflation and said that the central government should be asked why the situation has arrived and that state governments need to organise inflation relief camps.

"Today inflation is at its peak in the country. Gas cylinder costs Rs 1,000, how will a poor man buy it? The Center should be asked why there is so much inflation," she said.

Terming the relief given by the state government "the right of the people", Priyanka said what the Rajasthan government gave to the people was their right.

"Be it Indira Rasoi Yojana or Chiranjeevi Yojana, all these schemes are possible because the money of the government belongs to the people... The government whose intent is right will spend it for your benefit... Rajasthan Congress's government is such a kind of a government," she said.

Priyanka urged the people to vote for the Congress so that these schemes would continue. She said that this is not an election between political parties. This election is the election of your future. "As soon as the BJP government comes to power in Rajasthan, all your schemes will be stopped. All public welfare works will stop. Still, if you do not vote, you will only harm yourself," she said.

This was Priyanka's first-ever independent public meeting in Rajasthan and got a good response as she paid homage to the local deities, touched on issues like inflation, and started her speech in the local dialect of Rajasthan.

The Niwai assembly constituency where the public rally was held is a reserved constituency and is in Tonk district which is represented by Sachin Pilot in the assembly. The meeting was taken as a message of unity among the leaders like CM Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot who were seen sharing the same stage after a long time.

The meeting was addressed by CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Gehlot in his address counted his schemes and praised the Gandhi family for its sacrifices and dedication to the country while Sachin Pilot demanded a platform for youth and said that we have to give a platform to the youth. This has happened to a large extent in the organisation.

