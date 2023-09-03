BJP Releases Video To Prove 'All Is Not Well Between Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi'; Congress Hits Back With 'Rakhi' Proof

Screengrab from the BJP video |

In a video released by the BJP's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi's sibling relationship is brought into question. The video raises the query of whether the "relationship between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra is like that of any ordinary brother and sister" or if Congress is using Priyanka for political purposes.

The video, posted on Sunday morning, captures candid moments between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, where they share laughter and affectionate interactions. Despite the apparent warmth, the video implies that the siblings may be trying to portray their relationship as ordinary, when it may not be the case.

The BJP alleges that Congress is exploiting Priyanka for political advantages, claiming that she has been marginalized within the political landscape due to familial rivalry. The video points out that Rahul Gandhi, despite facing defeat in 39 elections, is still credited with electoral victories. Furthermore, it contends that the dynamics between Rahul and Priyanka do not resemble those of typical siblings. Priyanka appears to be more sharper than Rahul, but the party follows Rahul's lead, with Sonia Gandhi fully aligned with him, as stated in the video. The video also asserts that Priyanka's absence from significant INDIA alliance meetings is not coincidental.

Highlighting the sibling rivalry, the video notes that even on Raksha Bandhan, Rahul Gandhi did not wear a Rakhi on his wrist.

Accompanying the video, the BJP tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka's relationship is not like that of an ordinary brother and sister. Priyanka is faster than Rahul, but the party is dancing to Rahul's tune, and Sonia Gandhi is also fully aligned with him! This is why Priyanka has been absent from the Ghamandiya alliance meetings! Watch the video to see how the sister is being used solely for election campaigns."

Congress, Sena (UBT) hit back at BJP for video

The video posted by the BJP did not go down well with the Congress as well its ally parties.

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate, slamming the 'frustrated' BJP, wrote on X, "BJP Charanchampaks, Your boss left the family and ran away, it doesn't mean that all families are like this! Do talk about the issues sometime - now being frustrated you are spreading lies that Rahul ji did not tie Rakhi. This anger is natural because of the war waged by both the brother and sister against your market of lies and hatred. Hey guys, get both your eyes and brain treated, Rahul ji not only tied a rakhi, but he keeps tying that rakhi throughout the year. "

Shrinate shares 'Rakhi' proof

Shrinate not only shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi tying a Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, but also an old video in which Rahul is seen saying that he wears a Rakhi for an entire year until it tears out and then goes on to show the Rakhi on his wrist.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP for the video. Sharing the screenshot of the BJP's post, Chaturvedi wrote on X, "The language and the content of this video tweeted by BJP handle, clearly suggests that the script written by Silly Souls Production and produced by Foolish Trolls Company. Must pity the new levels BJP can plumb to for their desperation to be in power."

