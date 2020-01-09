Rajasthan: Power discom employee arrested for taking bribe

Jaipur: A helper at a power distribution company was arrested in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,500, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Roshan Lal was posted at the office of the assistant engineer in Amet area of the district, he said.

He had demanded the bribe to tighten loose electricity cables passing through the fields owned by complainant Kishan Singh, the official said.

The complaint was verified, following which the accused was arrested and the bribe money recovered from him, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation in the matter is on, the official added.