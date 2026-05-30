Rajasthan Police Plans Major Restructuring After High Court Concerns Over Case Backlog | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Acting on the Rajasthan High Court's displeasure over the rising number of pending cases within the Rajasthan Police, a major structural change of having distinct wings for investigation, law and Order, and Administration has been proposed in the Rajasthan Police.According to the plan submitted to the high court, a pilot project will be launched in 20 selected police stations across the state. Each of these stations will feature distinct, dedicated units for investigation, law and order, and administration.

Under the proposed framework, investigating officers will be exempted from routine law-and-order duties, VIP security, election-related assignments, and other administrative responsibilities.

Taking the police department's plan on record, the bench presided over by Justice Anoop Dhandh has scheduled the next hearing for this matter on July 21.

Citing concerns over the prolonged failure to complete case investigations and the consequent surge in case pendency, the High Court had directed the police to come up with a comprehensive plan to reduce the number of pending cases.

It had come to the court's notice that a single police officer was often burdened with a multitude of responsibilities—ranging from conducting investigations to performing VIP duties, managing crowd control, and maintaining general law and order. This overburdening adversely affects the quality of investigations and leads to unnecessary delays in the resolution of cases.

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The report submitted along with the plan to the court revealed startling facts, like in cases involving crimes against women and various property-related offenses, the conviction rate has been recorded at a mere 40 to 50 percent. Furthermore, investigations into cases involving cybercrime, economic offenses, and violations under the NDPS Act often remain pending for periods exceeding two years.

According to the report, in numerous urban police stations, a single investigating officer is simultaneously handling between 40 and 70 active cases. This excessive workload compromises the quality of investigations and results in a persistent backlog in the disposal of cases.