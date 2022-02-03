Rajasthan Police app 'SpeakUp' for women gets positive response; around 1800 complaints lodged so far in four months

Jaipur: The Ajmer Range of Rajasthan police has come up with an app for girls and women in trouble. This ‘SpeakUp’ app is getting a good response as more than 10000 people have downloaded it and around 1800 complaints were received through this app within 4 months of its launch.

The app is a part of the ‘Awaz Do’ campaign launched by the S Sengathir, currently Additional Director General of Police (Security), during his year-long tenure as Inspector General of Police Ajmer Range. The objective of the ‘Awaaz Do/SpeakUp’ campaign was to empower women, provide them security and make them aware of the laws related to them.

The police officials told that the SpeakUp app can be downloaded from the Play Store on any android phone and it has a provision of making free calls. On using this app, the live location of the spot of the incident reaches her guardian, concerned police station area and the concerned police control room. The police immediately gear up to help the victim.

This app so far has been downloaded by more than 10,000 people and a total of 1779 complaints including 461 from Ajmer, 726 from Bhilwara, 325 from Nagaur and 267 from Tonk were received till December 31, 2021, and were resolved.

Besides this app, 10 teams in each district have been formed under the campaign in which female constables have been given priority. Case officers were appointed by selecting 115 cases of POCSO and atrocities against women lying pending in the courts and in 18 cases the accused were punished. Two culprits were sentenced to death.

The campaign also includes self-defence training for girls and more than 9300 girls have been trained under this till now.

Complaint boxes were put at education institutions in this campaign where girls can put their complaints. The concerned beat constable opens this box every week and gives the same to the concerned Station House Officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:52 PM IST