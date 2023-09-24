Rajasthan: PM Modi's Jaipur Rally To Resolve BJP's Leadership Dilemma In State?

Following the recent public meeting featuring two prominent Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, Jaipur is set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to officially conclude the Rajasthan BJP's Parivartan Yatras. This visit holds particular significance as it is anticipated to address the leadership uncertainties within the Rajasthan BJP.

Despite PM Modi's consistent visits to Rajasthan over the past year, this marks his inaugural appearance in the capital city of Jaipur for a public meeting. With the impending announcement of assembly elections in the state expected in the first week of October, the party is gearing up to ensure the success of this rally, which is seen as instrumental in setting the party's agenda for the upcoming elections.

Resolving leadership discord

However, amidst the preparations and anticipation, the political circles in Rajasthan are abuzz with a pressing question: will this gathering resolve the leadership discord and provide a prominent face for the party in the forthcoming elections? Although the party has declared its intent to adopt collective leadership for the polls, eliminating the practice of designating a single leader for the Parivartan Yatras, the prominent role bestowed upon Vasundhara Raje by central leaders such as JP Nadda and Amit Shah during the commencement of the Parivartan Yatras hinted at her potential as the party's face. Raje, along with state president CP Joshi and the leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathod, addressed all four opening rallies of the Parivartan Yatras, receiving accolades for her performance as the state's former Chief Minister.

All eyes are now on how Raje will be positioned in PM Modi's rally on Monday. His indications will significantly clarify the leadership puzzle within the Rajasthan BJP.

PM Modi's stance on crucial issues

Furthermore, the Prime Minister's stance on crucial issues such as OBC reservation, caste census, immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, and the demand for national status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project will provide guidance for party workers during the elections.

The party is sparing no effort to ensure the success of the event. The rally venue has been strategically located on the outskirts of Jaipur, near the Ring Road, facilitating easy access for attendees from various districts. "This is going to be a historic public meeting of PM Modi, as people are prepared for Parivartan (change) in Rajasthan," stated party president CP Joshi.