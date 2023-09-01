Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje Embarks On Religious Yatra Ahead Of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) four 'Parivartan Yatras' scheduled to begin on Saturday in Rajasthan, former chief minister and party member Vasundhara Raje remained on a religious Yatra to three temples in the state on Friday. After the last four elections, this is the first time that Raje was not allowed to lead the pre-poll Yatra of the party. The party is going with central leadership to avoid conflicts in the assembly elections.

Raje's religious Yatra ahead of the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' has become the talk of the town.

Raje's temple visits

Raje visited the Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand, where she started her Suraj Sankalp Yatra in the 2018 elections.

From there, she visited the Shrinath Ji temple in Nathdwara and the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara. A grand welcome awaited Raje as her supporters gathered in large numbers at all the places she visited.

Before leaving Nathdwara, she said, "Shrinathji, Charbhujanathji, and Tripura Sundari are the temples that I always seek blessings from whenever I go anywhere to start any work."

Her statement is being seen as her consent to the party's decision to go with collective leadership in the Yatras and elections.

Parivartan Yatras:

Notably, the Parivartan Yatras will be flagged off by central leaders of the party over the next four days from four prominent religious places in Rajasthan.

Party president JP Nadda will flag off the Yatra from Trinetra Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will start the Yatra from Beneshwardham in Dungarpur on Sunday, while Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will flag off the Yatra from Ramdevra and Gogamedi on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

These Yatras will cover all 200 assembly constituencies, spanning 8982 kilometers in the next 19 days. The party will hold 72 public meetings along with various other activities during the Yatras.

