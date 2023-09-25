Rajasthan: PM Modi Asserts His Leadership & Lotus Symbol As Face Of Party For Assembly Polls, Disappoints Raje Supporters

PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan | File pic

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Jaipur on Monday to conclude BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan, made it clear that only he and the party's election symbol Lotus will be the face of the party in coming assembly elections in the state.

'Modi means a guarantee of fulfillment of promises and our identity and pride are just Lotus (party symbol). The party workers should make efforts to ensure that lotus flowers bloom at every booth,' said Modi addressing a large gathering in Dadiya near Jaipur.

This was a crucial meeting considering that elections are expected to be announced in a fortnight. The party workers were hoping for some major poll-bound announcements and a clear indication of the face of the party from the local leadership for elections, but none had happened.

He enumerated the achievements of the Central Government running under his leadership and in the end, clearly said that the lotus flower is the identity and pride of the party.

At the beginning of his address, Modi did not even take the name of any leader of Rajasthan.

Disappointment for Raje supporters

Before this meeting, supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje were hoping that Raje would get the same importance as she got in the kick-off rallies of Parivartan Yatras and she would be presumed to be the face of the party but it did not happen.

Raje reached the meeting shortly before PM Modi's arrival. Although she was made to sit on the chair next to the PM, she was not called to address the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi reached the meeting venue in an open car greeting the public and during this only State President CP Joshi was allowed to accompany him. Through this, Modi gave the message of giving importance to the organization rather than any face.

Modi means guarantee of fulfillment, says PM

While listing the achievements of his government during his address, Prime Minister Modi asked the votes on his performance.

'I have not made the law for Women's Reservation, it is the power of your one vote that has made it happen. Your one vote elected me and I have fulfilled the guarantee of your service. I am fully engaged in serving you with all my hard work. I demonstrate it by doing what I say. My guarantee is firm and this is the track record of my government in the last nine years,' said Modi adding that Modi means guarantee of getting the work done.

Along with this, Modi recounted his works for women, farmers, the others., but kept the focus on women-related issues like Women's Reservation and Triple Talaq. He said that if Congress had the intention of giving women's reservation, it would have given it 30 years ago and even now they have supported it only because of pressure from women.

PM sets the election agenda for workers

Along with this, Prime Minister Modi also set the election agenda for the workers by mentioning the opposition's remarks regarding Sanatana Dharma, the law and order situation in Rajasthan, promising tough action against the question paper leak Mafia. ever he kept mum on issues of caste census and immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which was raised by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge two days ago in Jaipur.

Apart from this, no major election promise was made for Rajasthan. Issues like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project were also not touched upon by PM Modi.

