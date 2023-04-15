Rajasthan: One-to-one MLAs' meeting in Jaipur on 17 and 18 to resolve Congress crisis

Photo: File

NEW DELHI: In an attempt for rapprochement between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara has convened a meeting of the select party MLAs in Jaipur on April 17 and 18.

Meeting of MLAs called by Dotasara; Kamal Nath, Venugopal to attend

Both Gehlot and Pilot have been urged to attend the meeting, which may also be attended by AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to get the feedback from the party MLAs on their views on the infight in the party and their suggestions.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who has been asked by the party leadership to help unite the party, and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal will also attend as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

'No differences in Congress, issues to be solved by sitting together'

Dotasara insisted that there are no differences in the Congress and the issues will be solved by sitting together. On Pilot's charges on corruption in the previous BJP government, he said it is a fact that the Vasundhara Raje government was corrupt, a reason why the Congress came to power.

He also revealed a new Congress formula agreed in principle on the political appointments that all such appointments shall be done within three months to prevent the delay that caused differences within the party.