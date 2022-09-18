Rajasthan officers spark row over alleged remarks attacking Hindu beliefs on social media | Photo: Representative Image

The officers of the Rajasthan government are attacking Hindu beliefs on social media these days. Four officers have made controversial comments on social media in the last ten days.

It started with senior Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer Kesar Lal Meena who forwarded a post with objectionable comments regarding Hindu gods and goddesses and targeting Brahmins. He forwarded this post to a WhatsApp group of RAS officers but deleted it later on and made an apology also.

But his post went viral on social media as one of the officers took a screenshot of the post and circulated it.

After Kesar Lal, an agriculture services officer Pintu Meena, a retired RAS officer and special assistant of minister, Lakshmikant Balot and a Rajasthan Police Services officer Haricharan Meena made almost similar comments supporting Kesal Meena's post on social media.

The comments of these officers are strongly condemned by the leaders of Hindu outfits. The leaders of Vipra Mahasabha, Parshuram Sena and others have made a complaint to the police and also met with the Chief Secretary to demand disciplinary action against the officers.

Mahesh Sharma, the Chairman of the Vipra Kalyan Board which is a government body has also written a letter to CM to take disciplinary action against officers making such comments and said that the officers are trying to distort the social harmony in the state.

Reacting to these comments senior advocate Ajai Jain said that such comments are somewhere politically motivated but a clear violation of civil service conduct rules as no officer is allowed to make any comment in public. Besides this, hurting the religious beliefs of others is an offence under IPC.