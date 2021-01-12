Rajasthan: Missing Army Captain Ankit Gupta's body found in Jodhpur's Kaylana lake

Jaipur: After a massive search operation spread over six days, the body of Army captain Ankit Gupta, who went missing during a training drill over the Kaylana Lake in Jodhpur, was recovered on Tuesday afternoon.

The army had brought in experts and divers from across the country to search for Gupta.

The body was finally found stuck between some boulders in the lake. The fact that he was wearing a heavy army jacket over his uniform also prevented the body from floating to the surface.

Gupta’s body was taken to the army hospital by officials. His family had been visiting the lake daily for the past four days in the hope that the body is recovered.

Captain Ankit Gupta went missing during a training drill of commandos of the army’s special force, 10 Para, on Thursday. During the training, the commandos were to jump into the lake, get into a boat and carry out an attack on the enemy.

Three of the commandos on the helicopter completed the exercise but Gupta, 28, did not surface after jumping from the helicopter.

Gupta had got married in November 2020 and his wife and some relatives arrived in Jodhpur on Friday night.

The depth of the lake is 60 feet but there is about 46 feet of water currently. The bed of the Kaylana lake is not flat but rocky and there is a lot of underwater weeds and vegetation.